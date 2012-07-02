UPDATE 2-BorgWarner to sell spark plug business to Federal-Mogul

* Spark plug business 2011 sales were $80 mln
* BorgWarner to incur pretax loss of $50-$60 mln
July 2 Auto parts supplier BorgWarner Inc
said it would sell its spark plug business to smaller
rival Federal-Mogul Corp for an undisclosed amount.
BorgWarner, which has a market value of more than $7.50
billion, said the spark plug business contributed $80 million to
the company's sales of $7.11 billion in 2011.
The spark plug business was a small part of German
automotive supplier Beru AG, which was bought by BorgWarner in
2005.
The sale includes manufacturing facilities in Chazelles,
France and Neuhaus, Germany. The two locations employ about 500
people.
BorgWarner will incur a pretax loss between $50 million and
$60 million as a result of the deal. The company did not specify
when it would book the loss.
Federal-Mogul, which has a market value of about $1.09
billion, said the deal would boost its spark plug production
capacity to more than 350 million per year.
The deal marks Federal-Mogul's first acquisition under the
leadership of Rainer Jueckstock, who replaced CEO Jose Maria
Alapont after he retired earlier this year.
Spark plug-based engines are likely to remain the dominant
ignition technology for the forseeable future and present an
attractive long-term market for Federal-Mogul, Jueckstock said
in a statement.
The company, majority owned by billionaire investor Carl
Icahn, recorded sales of $6.91 billion last year.
Shares of Auburn Hills, Michigan-based BorgWarner were down
1 percent at $64.62 in mid-day trading on the New York Stock
Exchange, while those of Federal-Mogul were almost flat at
$10.92 on the Nasdaq.