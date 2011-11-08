UPDATE 1-BorgWarner sees new business of $2.5 bln in 2012-14

(Follows alerts)

Nov 8 Auto parts supplier BorgWarner Inc said it expects net new powertrain business of $2.5 billion through 2012 to 2014.

The company, which makes turbochargers, transmission components and other parts, said it sees strong growth in every major product and in every major region of the world.

"We have significantly outpaced the growth of the industry by developing fuel-efficient technologies that meet the needs of the global market," BorgWarner said in a statement.

Asia sales are expected to account for about 35 percent of the new business during the period.

BorgWarner said demand for its environmentally friendly technologies, like gasoline and diesel turbochargers, dual-clutch transmission technology, engine timing systems among others are expected to continue to drive strong growth.

Shares of the Auburn Hills, Michigan-based company closed at $74.58 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.