BorgWarner launches patent lawsuit against Cummins

Oct 26 Auto parts supplier BorgWarner Inc (BWA.N) has sued Cummins Inc (CMI.N), accusing the engine maker of violating three patents related to compressor wheels used in turbochargers.

The lawsuit, filed on Wednesday in a North Carolina federal court, said that BorgWarner had developed a novel design for a titanium compressor wheel, a component within turbochargers. It accused Cummins of acting with " reckless disregard of BorgWarner's rights."

Cummins spokeswoman Janet Williams declined to comment.

BorgWarner announced a $32.5 million settlement of a patent lawsuit with Honeywell (HON.N) over compressor wheels in May.

The case in U.S. District Court, Western District of North Carolina is BorgWarner Inc. and BorgWarner Turbo Systems Inc. v. Cummins Inc. and Cummins Turbo Technologies Limited, 11-cv-283. (Reporting by Dan Levine)