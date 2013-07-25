BorgWarner earnings rise on demand for fuel-efficient vehicles

UPDATE 2-Stada backs improved 5.3 bln euro bid from Bain, Cinven
* Shares jump 11 percent, bid exceeds expectations (Adds details on bidding process, buyers' plans, Stada's business)
July 25 BorgWarner Inc, maker of automotive turbochargers and emission systems, posted higher-than-expected profit on Thursday as global demand for more fuel-efficient vehicles continued to rise in the second quarter, the company said.
Borg Warner also raised its earnings forecast for 2013 to a range of $5.40 per share to $5.55 per share from a previous range of $5.15 to $5.45.
Net earnings in the second quarter rose to $142 million, or $1.50 per share, compared to $121 million, or $1.00 per share, in the year-earlier period.
BorgWarner's earnings of $1.50 a share beat analyst expectations of $1.40 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales were $1.89 billion compared with $1.86 billion a year ago. Analysts had expected $1.92 billion.
* Shares jump 11 percent, bid exceeds expectations (Adds details on bidding process, buyers' plans, Stada's business)
April 10 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
LONDON, April 10 Trading volumes were muted for many financial market assets on Monday with investors refraining from making big bets because of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the Korean peninsula.