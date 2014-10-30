BorgWarner meets Street, lowers net earnings outlook for 2014

Mining giants race to fill board leadership gaps
* Board chairs must help oversee change, era of easy growth over
DETROIT Oct 30 BorgWarner Inc, maker of automotive turbochargers and emission systems, posted third-quarter earnings roughly in line with analysts' expectations and lowered its full-year 2014 profit outlook, due to weakening currencies.
The new net earnings outlook for the year is between $3.23 to $3.28 per share, from a previous range of $3.25 to $3.35 per share.
Excluding one-time items, BorgWarner's earnings per share of 79 cents narrowly beat expectations of 78 cents per share by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Board chairs must help oversee change, era of easy growth over
* Millicom signs agreement to sell and lease back towers to American Tower in Paraguay
BERLIN, April 26 Air passenger arrivals in the United States fell in the first quarter of the year, while arrivals in Canada and Mexico rose, according to data from travel analysis company ForwardKeys.