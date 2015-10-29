UPDATE 2-BorgWarner cuts profits and sales forecasts, shares tumble

UPDATE 2-Toshiba making preparations for sale of stake in chip business -sources
By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT Oct 29 Autoparts maker Borg Warner Inc on Thursday posted lower quarterly earnings and cut its profit and sales forecasts, citing slower growth in China and a softer market for trucks.
Shares of the company, a maker of automotive fuel-saving turbochargers and emissions systems, were down 6.3 percent at $42.68.
BorgWarner Chief Executive James R. Verrier blamed weaker market conditions in China and for commercial vehicles worldwide for cutting third-quarter sales by 7 percent compared with a year earlier.
Asked by analysts about the impact of the emissions scandal at Volkswagen AG, BorgWarner's biggest customer, he said it would be minimal.
While Volkswagen accounts for 16 percent of BorgWarner revenue, the diesel VW engines involved in the scandal account for "less than 0.5 percent" of BorgWarner revenue, Verrier said.
Pricing pressure from VW "may intensify but we believe we can push back and contain that," Verrier said.
BorgWarner lowered its 2015 full-year net earnings outlook, excluding items, to $2.95 to $3.00 per share from $2.95 to $3.10 per share. Early this year, the company said it would make $3.35 to $3.55 per share in 2015.
The company, based near Detroit, said its 2015 net sales will fall 5 percent to 6 percent, in part because of currency effects, from the previous forecast of a 2.5 percent to 5.5 percent decline. Early this year, the company saw 2015 net sales up 2 percent to 6 percent in 2015.
BorgWarner Chief Financial Officer Ron Hundzinski, however, said he expects "low to mid-digit growth" sales growth in 2016.
The company also reported strong operating profit margin in the third quarter, at 13.3 percent from 12.5 percent a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, BorgWarner's third-quarter profit was 73 cents per share, higher than the 70 cents expected by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Revenue fell short, at $1.88 billion versus the estimate of $1.94 billion.
BorgWarner reported net profit of $157 million in the quarter, or 70 cents per share, compared with $167 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and W Simon)
