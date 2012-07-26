版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 26日 星期四 20:23 BJT

BorgWarner cuts 2012 outlook on global slowdown

DETROIT, July 26 BorgWarner Inc, an automotive supplier of powertrain technology, reported lower net income for the second quarter and cut its full-year earnings and revenue outlook on Thursday, citing the slowdown in the global economy.

The company reported net income of $121 million, or $1 per share, down from $162 million, or $1.31 per share.

Excluding one-time items, BorgWarner earned $1.36 per share.

The parts supplier also cut its outlook. It expects to earn between $5.05 and $5.25 per share this year, down from its previous per-share outlook of between $5.35 and $5.65.

The company also expects revenue to increase 4 percent to 6 percent. Earlier it projected as much as 12 percent growth in sales.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐