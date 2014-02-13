BorgWarner posts stronger-than-expected profit

DETROIT Feb 13 BorgWarner Inc, which
makes automotive turbochargers and emissions systems, on
Thursday posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit.
Net income in the fourth quarter rose nearly 17 percent to
$141.4 million, or 62 cents a share, compared with $121.2
million, or 51 cents a share, in the year earlier quarter.
Excluding one-time items, BorgWarner earned 79 cents a
share, eight cents better than analysts polled by Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S had expected.
Revenue in the quarter rose 10 percent from the year before
to $1.89 billion. Analysts had expected $1.9 billion.
BorgWarner also affirmed the forecast it gave last month,
saying it still expected to earn $3.10 to $3.25 a share in 2014.
Analysts expect $3.23 a share.
The Auburn Hills, Michigan-based company is one of the
biggest suppliers of turbocharging technology, which has been
increasingly used by automakers to boost fuel economy and meet
upcoming federal standards for fuel mileage.