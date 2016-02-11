Auto parts maker BorgWarner's revenue rises 6.6 pct

BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase's independent members of board approve James Dimon's compensation for 2016
* JPMorgan Chase & Co - Independent members of board of directors approved James Dimon's total compensation for 2016, in amount of $28 million
Feb 11 Auto parts maker BorgWarner Inc's quarterly revenue rose 6.6 percent, helped by strength in its business that makes fuel-saving turbochargers and emissions systems.
The net income attributable to BorgWarner fell to $125.3 million, or 56 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $139.9 million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $2.12 billion from $1.99 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
Jan 19 Wells Fargo & Co, the third-largest U.S. bank by assets, said on Thursday it would merge its international business with its wholesale banking unit that serves corporate clients.
* Says initial public offering of 26.8 million common shares priced at $19.00 per share