Auto parts maker BorgWarner's revenue rises 6.6 pct

Feb 11 Auto parts maker BorgWarner Inc's quarterly revenue rose 6.6 percent, helped by strength in its business that makes fuel-saving turbochargers and emissions systems.

The net income attributable to BorgWarner fell to $125.3 million, or 56 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $139.9 million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $2.12 billion from $1.99 billion.