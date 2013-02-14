BorgWarner quarterly net earnings fall

BRIEF-Rapier Gold refutes further misleading comments by Delbrook
* Rapier Gold Inc - shareholder Bob Sangha, CEO of Maxit Capital, has filed a formal complaint against Delbrook
Feb 14 BorgWarner Inc, which makes automotive turbochargers and emissions systems, reported lower quarterly results as sales in its engine segment declined 6 percent due to weakness in Europe.
The company reported fourth-quarter net income of $121.2 million attributable to its shareholders, down from $127.5 million a year earlier.
However, based on a lower share count, earnings per share rose to $1.03 from $1.00 a year ago.
Revenue fell 3 percent to $1.72 billion.
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 28 Canada's AGT Food and Ingredients Inc, one of the world's biggest exporters of peas and lentils, expects India to extend an exemption for Canada within days from a crop fumigation policy that threatened to derail trade, Chief Executive Murad Al-Katib said on Tuesday.
March 28 Rent-A-Center Inc said on Tuesday it adopted a stockholder rights plan, or a so-called "poison pill", a month after activist investor Engaged Capital LLC stepped up efforts to push the furniture retailer to sell itself.