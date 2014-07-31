BorgWarner profit up 9 pct, raises FY earnings forecast

July 31 BorgWarner Inc, a maker of
automotive turbochargers and emissions systems, posted a higher
quarterly profit, helped by higher sales at its engine and
drivetrain businesses.
Net income attributable to BorgWarner rose about 9 percent
to $190.2 million, or 83 cents per share, in second quarter
ended June 30, from $174.1 million, or 75 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, the company earned 89 cents per
share.
BorgWarner raised its full-year earnings forecast to a range
of $3.25-$3.35 per share, from its previous outlook of
$3.15-$3.30 per share.
