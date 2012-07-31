Borrego sets new $64.4 mln solar fund

July 31 Solar installer Borrego Solar Systems
said on Tuesday it had attracted $64.4 million for a new fund to
build about 18.5 megawatts of renewable energy projects for
businesses, schools and government buildings in Massachusetts.
The fund is Borrego's seventh and largest so far, and
brought the total capital raised through the investment funds to
$225 million, the company said.
Key investors in the new fund included U.S. Bank, which is a
unit of U.S. Bancorp, and National Cooperative Bank.
Solar project developers have benefited over the past 18
months from a steep decline in solar panel prices that has cut
the cost of installing the renewable energy systems.
"It's making solar become competitive with other forms of
(power) generation," said Bill Bush, Borrego's chief financial
officer.
Borrego, like some other solar companies, has been
successful in bundling projects together into packages to create
an investment vehicle that attracts funding.