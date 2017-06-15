Robert Bosch to invest 1 bln euros in Dresden semiconductor plant

FRANKFURT, June 15 Robert Bosch, is
investing 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion) in a semiconductor
plant in Germany, a company source told Reuters, highlighting
the world's largest car parts supplier's ambitions in self-drive
cars and the industrial Internet.
The factory will be built in the eastern German city of
Dresden, with most of the investment coming from Bosch and the
rest from government and European Union subsidies, the source
said. It is set to start production in 2021 and will employ 700
people, the source said. Bosch declined to comment.
Bosch and Mercedes-Benz owner Daimler said in
April they are creating an alliance to develop self-driving
cars.
Bosch already has a chip factory in Reutlingen in southern
Germany and is a leading producer of sensors, but demand is
expected to increase with the development of autonomous cars and
the advance of more "smart" machines.
The factory is a new boost for the eastern German state of
Saxony which has sought to rebrand itself as "Silicon Saxony" by
attracting high-tech companies and scientists.
Bosch decided to build the factory in Dresden because of the
supply of skilled potential employees, the source said.
($1 = 0.8959 euros)
(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach, writing by Emma Thomasson.
Editing by Jane Merriman)