Bosch CEO says did not say that Fiat is using defeat devices

STUTTGART, April 27 Auto supplier Bosch
did not say that Fiat is using an illegal
defeat device, Bosch Chief Executive Volkmar Denner said on
Wednesday.
"At no point in time did Bosch communicate that Fiat is
using a non-authorised defeat device," Denner told a press
conference on Thursday.
"If something is being used in an authorised manner or not,
this is something Bosch is not in a position to assess, only the
manufacturer can do this," Denner told a press conference to
discuss his company's full year results.
Last week, German weekly Bild am Sonntag reported that a
German emissions probe had found that some Fiat vehicles showed
irregular levels of diesel exhaust pollution if the cars ran for
longer than 22 minutes.
The newspaper reported that Bosch is said to have informed
German investigators that Fiat was using a mechanism that
virtually disabled exhaust filters.
The newspaper said Germany's Federal Motor Transport
Authority (KBA) revealed that an emissions treatment system on
an unspecified Fiat model was throttled back after 22 minutes, a
sign that the producer may be employing technical devices or
software to avoid emissions cleaning filters.
Following the KBA investigation, German manufacturers
Volkswagen, Porsche, Opel, Audi and Mercedes agreed to recall
630,000 vehicles to tweak diesel engine software technology.
