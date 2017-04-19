Bose headphones spy on listeners -lawsuit

| April 19
April 19 Bose Corp spies on its wireless
headphone customers by using an app that tracks the music,
podcasts and other audio they listen to, and violates their
privacy rights by selling the information without permission, a
lawsuit charged.
The complaint filed on Tuesday by Kyle Zak in federal court
in Chicago seeks an injunction to stop Bose's "wholesale
disregard" for the privacy of customers who download its free
Bose Connect app from Apple Inc or Google Play stores to their
smartphones.
"People should be uncomfortable with it," Christopher Dore,
a lawyer representing Zak, said in an interview. "People put
headphones on their head because they think it's private, but
they can be giving out information they don't want to share."
Bose did not respond on Wednesday to requests for comment on
the proposed class action case. The Framingham,
Massachusetts-based company has said annual sales top $3.5
billion.
Zak's lawsuit was the latest to accuse companies of trying
to boost profit by quietly amassing customer information, and
then selling it or using it to solicit more business.
After paying $350 for his QuietComfort 35 headphones, Zak
said he took Bose's suggestion to "get the most out of your
headphones" by downloading its app, and providing his name,
email address and headphone serial number in the process.
But the Illinois resident said he was surprised to learn
that Bose sent "all available media information" from his
smartphone to third parties such as Segment.io, whose website
promises to collect customer data and "send it anywhere."
Audio choices offer "an incredible amount of insight" into
customers' personalities, behavior, politics and religious
views, citing as an example that a person who listens to Muslim
prayers might "very likely" be a Muslim, the complaint said.
"Defendants' conduct demonstrates a wholesale disregard for
consumer privacy rights," the complaint said.
Zak is seeking millions of dollars of damages for buyers of
headphones and speakers, including QuietComfort 35, QuietControl
30, SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II, SoundLink Color
II, SoundSport Wireless and SoundSport Pulse Wireless.
He also wants a halt to the data collection, which he said
violates the federal Wiretap Act and Illinois laws against
eavesdropping and consumer fraud.
Dore, a partner at Edelson PC, said customers do not see the
Bose app's user service and privacy agreements when signing up,
and the privacy agreement says nothing about data collection.
Edelson specializes in suing technology companies over
alleged privacy violations.
The case is Zak v Bose Corp, U.S. District Court, Northern
District of Illinois, No. 17-02928.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by David
Gregorio)