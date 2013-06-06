Bosnia's Aluminij Mostar to shut on June 17 due to losses

SARAJEVO, June 6 Bosnia's sole aluminium
smelter, Aluminij Mostar, said its supervisory board has decided
to shut down the plant on June 17 after it had continued to make
losses due to high power costs and lower metal prices.
"The decision was passed unanimously after the financial
results in the first four months showed the smelter has been
posting a monthly loss of 9.7 million Bosnian marka ($6.5
million", its General Manager Ivo Bradvica said in a statement
on Thursday.
The plant has capacity of around 160,000 tonnes a year of
aluminium and employs 900 people.
($1= 1.490 Bosnian marka)
