UPDATE 1-Bosnia loses biggest exporter in aluminium plant closure

(Adds detail, background)
SARAJEVO, June 6 Bosnia's sole aluminium
smelter, Aluminij Mostar, will close on June 17 to the loss of
some 900 jobs at the plant, a major employer in the south of the
former Yugoslav state and its biggest exporter.
About 2 million tonnes of aluminium production have been
shut down in Europe since the 2008 financial crisis, while
global production has grown by about 10 million tonnes, mostly
in Asia and the Middle East, according to Reuters data.
The Bosnian company's supervisory board said lower metal
prices and high power costs for its energy intensive production
meant the plant was condemned to generate losses after it showed
a 65.8 million marka deficit last year.
"The decision was passed unanimously after the financial
results in the first four months showed the smelter has been
posting a monthly loss of 9.7 million Bosnian marka ($6.5
million," its General Manager Ivo Bradvica said in a statement.
Alumnij Mostar sells most of its aluminium into the
depressed European construction and auto industries.
It has repeatedly urged the government to subsidise the
price of power, which accounts for more than 60 percent of the
cost to produce a tonne of aluminium.
"This is the only reasonable decision. I could not allow the
plant to end up in bankruptcy," said Bradvica, adding that the
management will draft a lay-off plan by June 20.
The plant produces around 160,000 tonnes of aluminium a year
and has a 2012-14 deal with trading and mining giant Glencore
International for deliveries of alumina to Aluminij
and of aluminium to Glencore.
Metal sector exports account for more than a half of overall
output in Bosnia and a number of small domestic processors were
reliant on Mostar as a supplier. The Bosnian economy has
struggled to develop since the end of the 1992-95 war and
unemployment last year was an estimated 28 percent.
($1= 1.490 Bosnian marka)
(Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Anthony Barker)