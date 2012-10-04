Bosnia 450 MW coal-fired project draws 12 bids

* EPBiH to shortlist bidders for second round in 10 days
* One of largest energy projects in Bosnia
* EPBiH picks 5 firms for 2013 power export of 1,500 GWh
SARAJEVO, Oct 4 Bosnian utility EPBiH
has received non-binding bids from 12 international firms and
consortia to help build a 450 megawatt coal-fired unit at its
Tuzla power plant, it said on Thursday.
The construction cost is seen at around 1.5 billion Bosnian
marka ($993 million), EPBiH general manager Elvedin Grabovica
told a news conference.
The project will be one of the largest investments in the
Balkan country's ageing energy infrastructure, where ageing
coal-fired plants face rising consumption.
Five bidders came from China: China Machinery Engineering
Corporation (CMEC), Harbin Electric International,
Sepco Electric Power Construction Corp., and two consortia led
by China Gezhouba Group Corp and Sepco III Electric
Power Construction Corporation.
Europe's biggest engineering group Siemens,
Japan's Hitachi, a consortium led by Toshiba
and MVM OVIT National Power Line Company, part of state-held
Hungarian power group MVM, were also among the preliminary
bidders, he said.
Others interested in partnering with the utility to build
the new unit were privately owned companies from Spain, Germany
and Turkey, EPBiH's Grabovica said.
"EPBiH will evaluate the bids in 10 days and shortlist the
candidates to enter the second round," he added.
The Tuzla plant in northern Bosnia currently produces about
3,100 GWh of power per year at six units.
EPBiH operates two coal-fired plants and three hydro-power
plants with a combined capacity of 1,165 MW and 517 MW,
respectively.
Unlike other countries in the Western Balkans that rely on
imports to cover much of their consumption, Bosnia is a net
power exporter.
EPBiH has also picked five companies to buy its 2013 power
surplus of 1,500 GWh at an average price of 57 euro per MWh,
Grabovica said.
These include Swiss energy traders Alpiq and Croatia's
state-run power utility Hrvatska Elektroprivreda (HEP) and local
units of Swiss energy trader Repower, European wholesale
electricity trader Ezpada and Slovenia's GEN-I.
"We are more than pleased with the price which is 1.5
percent above the average export price reached for this year,"
Grabovica said.
(Reporting By Maja Zuvela; Editing by Michael Kahn and Jason
Neely)