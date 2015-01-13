版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 1月 13日 星期二 13:55 BJT

BRIEF-Bossard Holding says FY revenue up by 1.9 pct to CHF 621.3 mln

Jan 13 Bossard Holding AG :

* FY 2014 revenue increased by 1.9 percent to 621.3 million Swiss francs ($611.8 million) Source text - bit.ly/1DScvjK Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0156 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
