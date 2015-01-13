BRIEF-Bossard Holding says FY revenue up by 1.9 pct to CHF 621.3 mln

European shares slip from 20-month highs; Apple suppliers wobble
* Miners at four-month low (Adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
Jan 13 Bossard Holding AG :
* FY 2014 revenue increased by 1.9 percent to 621.3 million Swiss francs ($611.8 million) Source text - bit.ly/1DScvjK Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0156 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Miners at four-month low (Adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
LONDON/VANCOUVER, May 3 Miner-trader Glencore Plc has hired the Bank of Nova Scotia to sell a portfolio of royalties, including a royalty on the Antamina copper-zinc mine in Peru, four people familiar with the process told Reuters.
* Signs two new Distributor Agreements in Europe for Veri-te Source text - http://bit.ly/2pIjVYV Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)