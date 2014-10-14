BRIEF-Bossard Holding reports 9 months total revenue of 473.5 mln Swiss francs

Oct 14 Bossard Holding AG :

* Reports in first nine months total revenue of 473.5 million Swiss francs, a 4.1 pct increase in local currency over last year

* Reports Q3 group gross sales of 152.5 million Swiss francs compared to 152.5 million Swiss francs last year

* Says overall, for Q4 anticipates sales to remain on level of third quarter

* Says for FY 2014, expects sales to be in region of 625 million Swiss francs, an increase of about 4.0 pct in local currency compared to last year