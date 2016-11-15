'Marathon' chronicles tough road back for Boston bombing victims

| BOSTON
BOSTON Nov 15 Three and a half years after the
Boston Marathon bombing, many of the people who lost limbs in
the attack are still struggling to heal their physical and
emotional wounds.
The first feature-length film about the April 15, 2013
attack and its aftermath, "Marathon: The Patriots Day Bombing,"
which debuts on HBO next week, tells their stories.
The documentary opens with graphic video showing the
explosion of two homemade pressure cooker bombs in the crowd at
the race's finish line, the screams that rent the air and blood
that coated the sidewalk.
It quickly moves on to focus on the aftermath and the
struggles of some of the 264 people injured in the blasts, which
killed three people.
"We didn't want to sanitize it," said Ricki Stern, who
directed, wrote and produced the film along with Annie Sundberg.
"In speaking to the survivors, we asked them how comfortable
will you be showing the photographs of you on the ground,
showing the video of the actual bombing," Stern said in an
interview in Boston on Tuesday, where the film will be screened
for an audience of survivors, first responders and media. "They
all said ... it's important for people to see what it looks like
to be blown up by a bomb."
The film focuses on newlyweds Patrick Downes and Jessica
Kensky; mother and daughter Celeste and Sydney Corcoran, and
brothers J.P. and Paul Norden, as well as interviews with
journalists at the Boston Globe, which won a Pulitzer Prize for
its coverage.
It debuts on Time Warner's HBO cable channel about a month
before the first Hollywood take on the bombing, "Patriots Day,"
starring Boston-born Mark Wahlberg hits theaters.
Downes, who lost his left leg below the knee in the blasts,
noted that it shows how difficult recovery has been for the
victims. His wife had the bottom of her left leg blown off by
the blast and had her lower right leg amputated two years later
due to her injuries.
The movie's final scene, him crossing the finish line at the
race earlier this year, was a bittersweet moment, he said.
"The next morning we woke up and we went back to Walter
Reed," Downes said, referring to the military hospital where the
two have been treated. "There wasn't a parade, there wasn't a
magic rainbow that took us to some special place. We went back
to continue our recovery."
