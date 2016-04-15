MOVES-Boston Private appoints Charles Nilsen residential lending director

BRIEF-Tesaro announces opening of Niraparib expanded access program for U.S. patients with ovarian cancer
April 15 Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc's wealth management arm Boston Private appointed Charles Nilsen senior vice president and national director of its residential lending business.
Nilsen will focus on managing mortgage growth and strategy for banking and wealth relationship development across the company's New England and California markets.
Before joining Boston Private, Nilsen was New England regional sales manager at EverBank Financial Corp. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)
* Professional Diversity Network announces definitive agreement for sale of $3 million of common stock to cosmic forward limited
* KCG Holdings -in market making, averaged $26.7 billion dollar volume traded, 6.4 billion shares traded, and 3.4 million trades per day in U.S. equities for December