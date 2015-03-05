EU court rules Boston Scientific must pay pacemaker replacement surgery

BRUSSELS, March 5 U.S. medical device maker
Boston Scientific Corp's German arm is liable for the
cost of operations to replace potentially defective pacemakers,
Europe's top court ruled on Thursday.
The European Court of Justice ruled that, where a medical
device has a potential defect, it is possible to classify as
defective all products of the same model.
The German company, an importer of Boston Scientific
pacemakers and now a subsidiary of the U.S. company, informed
physicians in 2005 that a hermetic sealing component might
experience gradual degradation, leading to premature battery
depletion.
It therefore recommended that doctors consider replacing the
devices and agreed to provide replacement devices at no charge
to patients.
However, when presented with bills from German health
insurers to cover the cost of surgery, Boston Scientific's
German subsidiary contested payment.
The European Court was asked by Germany's Federal Court
(Bundesgerichtshof) to rule whether a product should be
classified as defective based solely on quality controls showing
the risk of a problem without having to determine whether a
replaced item itself was in fact flawed.
It was also asked to consider whether the manufacturer
should bear the costs of operations to replace its products. The
court ruled on Thursday the producer should.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)