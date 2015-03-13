版本:
Boston Scientific wins U.S. approval for atrial fibrillation device

March 13 Boston Scientific Corp said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved its device to prevent stroke in patients with a dangerous irregular heart rhythm known as atrial fibrillation.

The umbrella-shaped product, called the Watchman Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device, is designed to spare heart patients a lifetime of taking anticoagulant drugs, such as warfarin, that carry a high risk of bleeding.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
