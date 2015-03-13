UPDATE 2-Boston Scientific gets U.S. OK for Watchman heart device

(Adds background, shares)

March 13 Boston Scientific Corp said on Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its device to prevent stroke in patients with a dangerous irregular heart rhythm known as atrial fibrillation (AF).

The tiny umbrella-shaped product, called the Watchman Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device, is designed to spare patients with non-valvular AF a lifetime of taking anticoagulant drugs, such as warfarin, that carry a high risk of bleeding.

The device will be made available to U.S. centers involved in Boston Scientific's clinical studies and additional specialized centers, the company said.

The Watchman is implanted using a thin catheter and secured on the left atrial appendage, a thumb-sized muscular pouch connected to the left atrium of the heart.

The product, which Boston Scientific acquired when it bought Atritech in 2011, captures clots, preventing them from being dislodged and moving to the brain.

It has been commercially available in regions outside the United States since 2009.

Last October, an advisory panel to the FDA offered a mixed view of the heart device, concluding it was safe, but not particularly effective. Still, the panel voted to say the product's benefits outweighed the risks, with some saying it should be an option for patients.

The advisory panel had met twice before to discuss the product. In December 2013, it voted in favor of its safety and efficacy. However, follow-up clinical trial data showed an additional risk of ischemic stroke in patients who received the Watchman.

The FDA is not obliged to follow the advice of its advisory panels but typically does so.

People with AF, the most common type of arrhythmia, are five times more likely to suffer a stroke than those without the condition. AF currently affects more than five million Americans.

The company's stock, which closed at $16.61 at the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, was marginally up in extended trading.

Earlier this month, the medical device maker said it would buy Endo International Plc's urology portfolio for up to $1.65 billion. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Andre Grenon)