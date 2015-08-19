UPDATE 1-Boston Scientific's stent approved for peripheral artery disease

(Adds details)
Aug 19 Medical device maker Boston Scientific
Inc said its stent to prevent the blocking of arteries
in the legs was approved in the United States, four years after
the device was recalled outside the country due to partial or no
deployments.
The device consists of a self-expanding metal stent with an
advanced delivery system which helps in accurate deployment, the
company said on Wednesday.
The Innova Vascular Self-Expanding Stent is implanted into
the arteries in the legs to prevent peripheral artery disease,
which can lead to painful ulcers and infections, or even
amputation of the toes or feet.
The company recalled over 500 devices in 2011 as partial
deployments could result in vessel wall injury, increased
procedure time or an emergency surgery to remove it. (1.usa.gov/1MDZpOz)
The stent was approved in Europe in 2011.
Boston Scientific also develops another medical device
called Eluvia Stent that uses Innova's technology and is
specifically designed for the femoral artery.
The Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company's shares closed
at $17.56 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)