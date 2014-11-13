Boston Scientific ordered to pay $26.7 million over mesh devices

| MIAMI
MIAMI Nov 13 Boston Scientific Corp was
ordered to pay four women a total of $26.7 million after it was
found liable for selling faulty transvaginal mesh devices, in
one of the first federal trials among thousands of suits over
the products.
After deliberating for a few hours, the jury in Miami
federal court found Boston Scientific liable to the four women
following an eight-day trial. The plaintiffs said they suffered
injuries such as pain, bleeding and infection as a result of the
company's Pinnacle device, used to treat pelvic organ prolapse.
The company was ordered to pay the women $26.7 million in
compensatory damages, between $6.5 million and $6.7 million a
piece, and will not face additional punitive damages.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye in New York and Zachary Fagenson in
Miami; Editing by Chris Reese)