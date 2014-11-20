Boston Scientific ordered to pay $14.5 mln for transvaginal mesh injuries

BRIEF-KKR announces tender offer to buy Hitachi Kokusai Electric
* KKR announces tender offer to acquire Hitachi Kokusai Electric
NEW YORK Nov 20 Boston Scientific Corp was ordered Thursday to pay $14.5 million for injuries caused by transvaginal mesh devices and may face millions of dollars in additional damages, in the third courtroom loss for the company over the devices, a plaintiffs' lawyer said.
A jury in West Virginia federal court found the Massachusetts company liable for four women's injuries following a 10-day trial, according to their lawyer Doug Monsour. Jurors also said Boston Scientific had acted with "gross negligence" and ordered it to pay punitive damages, which will be determined following separate deliberations that began immediately after the initial verdict.
The plaintiffs are four women who say they suffered injuries such as pain during sex, nerve damage and infection as a result of the company's Obtryx device, used to treat stress urinary incontinence. (Reporting by Jessica Dye, Editing by Franklin Paul; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi)
* KKR announces tender offer to acquire Hitachi Kokusai Electric
LONDON, April 26 Britain will not seek to take a divide and rule approach with the other 27 member states of the European Union in upcoming Brexit negotiations, Brexit minister David Davis said on Wednesday.
TOKYO, April 26 U.S. buyout firm KKR said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy Hitachi Ltd's electronic equipment unit for 257 billion yen ($2.3 billion) with investment fund Japan Industrial Partners Inc (JIP).