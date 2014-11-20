UPDATE 2-Boston Scientific to pay $18.5 mln in mesh case

(Adds Boston Scientific comment)
By Jessica Dye
NEW YORK Nov 20 Boston Scientific Corp
was ordered Thursday to pay $18.5 million for injuries caused by
transvaginal mesh devices, a plaintiffs' lawyer said, in the
third courtroom loss for the company over the products.
A jury in West Virginia federal court found the
Massachusetts company liable to four women following a 10-day
trial, according to their lawyer, Doug Monsour. The company was
ordered to pay each of the four women damages ranging from $3.25
million to $4.25 million for the injuries.
Jurors also said Boston Scientific had acted with "gross
negligence" and awarded each woman $1 million in punitive
damages, Monsour said.
"This jury, after carefully thinking about the evidence for
two days, came to the proper decision that this was a defective
product," Monsour said.
Boston Scientific, whose shares fell 1.5 percent to $12.90,
said in a statement that it disagreed with the verdict and was
considering its appeals options.
The four plaintiffs say they suffered injuries such as pain
during sex, nerve damage and infection as a result of the
company's Obtryx device, which is used to treat stress urinary
incontinence.
Their claims are among more than 24,000 in U.S. state and
federal courts against Boston Scientific over mesh devices.
Plaintiffs' lawyers said at trial that Boston Scientific
failed to perform sufficient safety testing in its rush to bring
mesh products to market. They accused the company of using
polypropylene to make the devices despite warnings that it was
not meant to be permanently implanted in humans, and neglecting
to tell doctors and women about those risks.
Boston Scientific has fought back against claims that the
devices are defective or were to blame for the women's
complications.
Last week, a Miami federal jury returned a $26.7 million
verdict against Boston Scientific following a trial involving
claims from four women over its Pinnacle device for treating
pelvic organ prolapse. It did not award punitive damages.
Earlier, a jury in Texas ordered the company to pay $73
million, which was later reduced to $34 million, in another mesh
trial. Boston Scientific, however, won its first two mesh trials
in Massachusetts state court.
Boston Scientific is among seven major defendants, also
including C.R. Bard and Johnson & Johnson's
Ethicon Inc, that together are facing more than 60,000 mesh
lawsuits in federal court.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Franklin Paul,; Alexia
Garamfalvi, Lisa Von Ahn and Andrew Hay)