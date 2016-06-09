Boston Scientific to restructure in bid to reduce operating expenses

June 8 Medical device maker Boston Scientific
Corp said on Wednesday it would undergo a global
restructuring program that is expected to save the company up to
$150 million by 2020.
The company said it expects to incur total pre-tax charges
of about $175 million to $225 million as a result of the
program.
The company said it would cut some jobs under the program,
although the total number of employees will remain "relatively
unchanged."
As of Dec. 31, Boston Scientific had about 25,000 employees,
according to a regulatory filing.
The program, which will cut gross annual pre-tax operating
expenses by about $115 million to $150 million, is expected to
be largely completed by the end of 2018, the company said.
In April, the company reported a higher-than-expected
quarterly profit and raised its full-year revenue forecast,
boosted by sales of new devices for heart patients.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie
Adler)