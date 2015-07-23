UPDATE 1-Boston Scientific cuts profit forecast again as legal costs mount

(Adds details, forecast)
July 23 Boston Scientific Corp cut its
full-year profit forecast for the second time in the face of
rising litigation costs linked to problems with its implantable
device used to treat feminine stress urinary incontinence.
The company is fighting thousands of lawsuits related to
injuries caused by the transvaginal mesh device.
A Delaware jury last month ordered Boston Scientific to pay
$100 million to a woman injured by the mesh, the largest-ever
verdict against the company.
The medical device maker, which reached its first settlement
in April, said then that it expected to pay about $119 million
to resolve 2,970 cases.
Boston Scientific cut its profit forecast by 4 cents to
28-34 cents per share on Thursday, but maintained its adjusted
profit forecast. In April, it cut its profit forecast by 10
cents per share.
The company slightly raised the low end of its revenue
forecast on Thursday to $7.275 billion from $7.225 billion.
Net income attributable to the company rose to $102 million,
or 8 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from
$4 million, or break-even on a per-share basis, a year
earlier.
The results included after-tax charges of $192 million or 14
cents per share.
Excluding items, Boston Scientific earned 22 cents per
share, a cent above the average analysts estimate, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 1.6 percent to $1.84 billion, marginally
exceeding the average estimate of $1.83 billion.
The company's shares were unchanged at $18.02 in premarket
trading. Up to Wednesday's close the shares had gained 36
percent this year, outperforming the 10 percent rise in Dow
Jones U.S. Medical Equipment Index.
(Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair and Vidya L Nathan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Ted Kerr)