版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 27日 星期三 18:44 BJT

Boston Scientific reports 11 pct rise in revenue

April 27 Medical device maker Boston Scientific Corp reported an 11 percent rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by higher sales of cardiovascular products, its biggest business.

The company's net income was $202 million, or 15 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31.

In the year-earlier quarter, Boston Scientific had reported a net loss of $1 million, which included charges related to acquisition, litigation and restructuring.

Revenue rose to $1.96 billion from $1.77 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐