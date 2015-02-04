UPDATE 1-Boston Scientific profit falls as litigation costs soar

(Adds detail, analyst estimates)

Feb 4 Medical device maker Boston Scientific Corp posted a 19 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit as litigation charges more than doubled.

Boston Scientific, along with Johnson & Johnson, awaits a New York federal court decision in what could culminate into the final leg of a more than eight-year battle between the two.

J&J is seeking more than $7.2 billion in damages against Boston Scientific after the latter won a controversial bidding war for device maker Guidant, which was eventually swallowed for $27 billion.

Meanwhile, Boston Scientific also remains embroiled in a transvaginal mesh litigation, with over 24,000 claims against it in U.S. state and federal courts over the urinary incontinence devices. In November, it was ordered to pay $18.5 million for injuries caused by the devices in a third courtroom loss.

Boston Scientific and fellow mesh defendants C.R. Bard and J&J's Ethicon Inc have faced a handful of trials so far, winning some and losing others.

Marlborough, Massachusetts-based Boston Scientific's profit fell to $87 million, or 6 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31.

Excluding charges for restructuring, litigation and other costs, the company earned 22 cents per share, edging past Wall Street expectations of 21 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total revenue rose 2.7 percent to $1.89 billion, just shy of the average analyst estimate of $1.9 billion.

For 2015, the company forecast revenue of $7.3 billion-$7.5 billion, below the average analyst estimate of $7.59 billion.

Boston Scientific expects to earn an adjusted profit in the range of 88-92 cents per share for the year. Analysts on average estimate 90 cents per share. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)