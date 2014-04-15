Injunction lifted on Boston Scientific catheter product Guidezilla

WASHINGTON, April 15 A U.S. appeals court has lifted a preliminary injunction placed on Boston Scientific Corp's catheter product Guidezilla by a lower court, as part of a patent fight with Vascular Solutions Inc.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which specializes in patent appeals, lifted the injunction on Tuesday saying that "there are too many unresolved issues at this stage of the case" to warrant the grant of a preliminary injunction.

Vascular Solutions had filed a patent infringement claim against Boston Scientific in May 2013, saying that it infringed on three patents in making its Guidezilla catheter.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)