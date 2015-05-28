UPDATE 3-Boston Scientific ordered to pay $100 mln in transvaginal mesh trial

(Adds Boston Scientific comment)
By Jessica Dye
May 28 A Delaware jury on Thursday ordered
Boston Scientific to pay $100 million to a woman who
said she was injured by transvaginal mesh, a device that is the
subject of more than 25,000 lawsuits against the company.
Jurors awarded Deborah Barba $25 million in compensatory
damages, and an additional $75 million in punitive damages,
according to lawyers for Barba.
The 51-year-old Newark, Delaware-resident was implanted with
Boston Scientific's Pinnacle and Advantage Fit mesh products in
2009, to treat pelvic organ prolapse and stress urinary
incontinence, according to her 2011 lawsuit. The devices caused
serious complications, she said, and despite two subsequent
surgeries to try to fix the problems, parts of the devices are
still in her body, continuing to cause pain.
Following a two-week trial, jurors deliberated for about
seven hours before finding Boston Scientific had been negligent
in designing and making the devices and that it had failed to
warn patients and doctors about potential risks.
Fidelma Fitzpatrick, one of Barba's lawyers, said Thursday
that mesh complications had "profoundly changed" Barba's life,
and that she hoped the size of the verdict would persuade Boston
Scientific and other mesh makers to settle the remaining cases.
A Boston Scientific spokeswoman said the company strongly
disagreed with the verdict and intends to appeal.
Thursday's verdict is the largest one yet in litigation over
transvaginal mesh devices against Marlborough,
Massachusetts-based Boston Scientific or any other mesh
manufacturer. The company announced last month it had reached
agreements to pay about $119 million to resolve 2,970 cases
about transvaginal mesh.
The verdict is the sixth so far against the company by women
who say that the devices are poorly designed and use subpar
materials, resulting in painful physical injuries such as
bleeding, infection and pain during sex. Boston Scientific has
denied that the products are defective or that it failed to warn
about potential complications.
Last year, Boston Scientific won the first two trials
against it, before losing three in a row, including a $73.4
million verdict for a woman in Texas, which was later reduced to
$34 million, and back-to-back trials involving groups of four
women in West Virginia and Florida.
Boston Scientific is among seven manufacturers that
collectively face an estimated 100,000 lawsuits over
transvaginal mesh devices in U.S. federal and state courts.
Other major defendants include Johnson & Johnson 's
Ethicon unit, and C.R. Bard.
