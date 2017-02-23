Boston Scientific recalls all Lotus Valve heart devices

BRIEF-Intellipharma says Par Pharma launches additional strengths of generic Focalin
* Intellipharmaceutics reports on launch of additional strengths of generic focalin xr® by par pharmaceutical
Feb 23 Boston Scientific Corp said on Thursday it was recalling its range of Lotus Valve heart devices, citing reports of problems with the locking mechanism.
The products are expected to return to the European market and in other regions in the fourth quarter, the company added.
The company's stock was down 9.4 percent at $22.79 in premarket trading. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Edited by Martina D'Couto)
* Intellipharmaceutics reports on launch of additional strengths of generic focalin xr® by par pharmaceutical
* Q1 revenue $458.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $449.2 million
* Weight watchers to prepay portion of initial tranche b-2 term loans