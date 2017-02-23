版本:
Boston Scientific recalls all Lotus Valve heart devices

Feb 23 Boston Scientific Corp said on Thursday it was recalling its range of Lotus Valve heart devices, citing reports of problems with the locking mechanism.

The products are expected to return to the European market and in other regions in the fourth quarter, the company added.

The company's stock was down 9.4 percent at $22.79 in premarket trading. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Edited by Martina D'Couto)
