Boston Scientific reports 4.8 pct rise in quarterly revenue

BRIEF-Check Point Software says Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.31
* Check Point Software Technologies reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results
Feb 4 Medical device maker Boston Scientific Corp reported a 4.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by higher sales in its surgical equipment unit.
The company's net loss shrank to $142 million, or 11 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $299 million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $1.98 billion from $1.89 billion. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Check Point Software Technologies reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results
* BB&T reports record earnings for 2016; quarterly earnings totaled $592 million, up 18% over 2015
BEIJING, Jan 19 China and the United States can resolve any trade disputes through talks, the government said on Thursday, as a Chinese newspaper warned U.S. business could be targets for retaliation in any trade war ushered in by President-elect Donald Trump.