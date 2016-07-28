Boston Scientific reports higher sales on demand for heart devices

July 28 Medical device maker Boston Scientific Corp reported a 15.4 percent rise in quarterly sales as it sold more of its cardiac devices.

However, the company reported a net loss of $207 million, or 15 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 largely due to litigation charges. The company posted a profit of $102 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company's net sales rose to $2.13 billion from $1.84 billion.

