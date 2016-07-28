Boston Scientific reports higher sales on demand for heart devices

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 Medical device maker Boston Scientific Corp reported a 15.4 percent rise in quarterly sales as it sold more of its cardiac devices.
However, the company reported a net loss of $207 million, or 15 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 largely due to litigation charges. The company posted a profit of $102 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company's net sales rose to $2.13 billion from $1.84 billion.
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production