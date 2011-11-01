版本:
UPDATE 1- Boston Beer Q3 beats Street view

 * Q3 shr $1.19 vs est $1.10
 * Q3 rev $134.8 mln vs est $131.9 mln
 * Raises FY11 EPS outlook to $3.60-$3.90/shr vs prior
$3.20-$3.60/shr

 Nov 1 Boston Beer Co Inc , the maker of
Samuel Adams beer, reported better-than-expected quarterly
results, helped by higher demand, and the company raised its
full-year profit forecast.	
 The company now sees 2011 earnings of $3.60-$3.90 a share,
up from its previous outlook of $3.20-$3.60 a share.	
 Analysts, on average, are expecting earnings of $3.36 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.	
         	
 KEY POINTS:         Q3 2011       I/B/E/S       Q3 2010
  Revenue         $134.8 mln    $131.9 mln    $124.5 mln
  Net income      $16.3 mln     --            $15.45 mln
  EPS             $1.19         $1.10         $1.09
  Gross Margin    56 pct                      56 pct
	
	
 MARKET REACTION:	
 * Shares of the company rose 5 percent to $90.57 after the
bell on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

 (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)

