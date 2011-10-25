UPDATE 1-Boston Private Q3 profit tops estimates

* Q3 EPS $0.14 vs est $0.10
* Q3 loan loss provision down 86 pct
* Q3 net interest income at $45.1 mln
Oct 25 Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc
posted better-than-expected third-quarter profit,
helped by improved credit quality.
The bank posted a net income attributable to common
stockholders of $11.4 million, or 14 cents per share, compared
with a loss of $7.1 million, or 10 cents per share, a year ago.
Analysts expected the company to earn 10 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net interest income fell 3 percent to $45.1 million,
compared with last year.
Boston Private's operating expenses fell 9 percent to $55.4
million, while its loan loss provision fell 86 percent to $4.5
million.
Shares of the company closed at $6.85 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)