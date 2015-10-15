MOVES-Boston Private hires Adam Bakhash as vice president

BRIEF-ChemoCentryx says its drug CCX872 well tolerated in clinical trial
* Chemocentryx announces presentation of data from ongoing phase Ib clinical trial of CCR2 inhibitor CCX872 in patients with advanced non-resectable pancreatic cancer
Oct 15 Boston Private, the wealth management division of Boston Private Financial Holdings, appointed Adam Bakhash and Iram Parvez as vice presidents in its private banking and specialty lending team.
Bakhash and Parvez will work out the firm's Beverly Hills office in California.
They had previously worked at JPMorgan Chase in the private client division, the company said. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)
* CO EXPECTS TO ISSUE MORE THAN $1 BILLION IN K-724 CERTIFICATES,WHICH ARE EXPECTED TO SETTLE ON OR ABOUT JAN 25, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 20 President Donald Trump will name Ajit Pai, a Republican member of the Federal Communications Commission, to lead the agency, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing a person familiar with the transition.