MOVES-George Dixon joins Boston Private as senior vice president

BRIEF-Ames National qtrly earnings per share $0.43
* Q4 net interest income totaled $10.03 million an increase of $141,000, or 1%, compared to same quarter a year ago Source text: [http://bit.ly/2jHXRKQ] Further company coverage:
Sept 1 Wealth manager Boston Private, a unit of Boston Private Financial Holdings, appointed George Dixon senior vice president in its commercial lending division.
Dixon, who has more than 29 years of experience, will be a part of Boston Private's New England specialty lending team.
Dixon has earlier worked with a venture capital firm as strategic and financial adviser. His previous employers also include Harvard Pilgrim Healthcare Inc, CSI Solutions Inc and Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)
* Q4 net interest income totaled $10.03 million an increase of $141,000, or 1%, compared to same quarter a year ago Source text: [http://bit.ly/2jHXRKQ] Further company coverage:
HOUSTON, Jan 20 Commodities trader and investor TrailStone Group has purchased Cargill Inc's gas and power trading group, three sources familiar with the deal said this week.
* Orbimed Advisors Llc reports 18.8 percent stake in Viewray Inc as of January 18, 2017 versus 22.6 percent stake as of August 22, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kbwQkd] Further company coverage: