MOVES-Boston Private Bank appoints Patrick Patterson as VP, Commercial Lending

UPDATE 1-ChemChina clinches $43 bln takeover of Syngenta
* ChemChina has won enough support to clinch Syngenta takeover
Jan 15 Boston Private Bank and Trust Co , a wealth management and private banking company, appointed Patrick S. Patterson as vice president, commercial lending.
Patterson would be responsible for developing new commercial and private banking relationships, while maintaining the existing ones by engaging the clientele with the bank's other products and services.
A banker for the last 15 years, Patterson has held relationship management roles at JPMorgan Chase and Citibank and business development roles at Bank of America .
Patterson, who is a resident of California, is currently the president of the Association of American European Chambers of Commerce, California and the ex-president of the French-American Chamber of Commerce. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)
HONG KONG, May 5 Asian stocks declined for a third consecutive day on Friday as fresh falls in commodities raised concerns about the health of the global economy, though the euro bucked the broad weakness on receding concerns about France's presidential election.
ZURICH, May 5 ChemChina's has won more than enough support from Syngenta shareholders to clinch its $43 billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group, the two companies said on Friday.