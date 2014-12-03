MOVES-Boston Private Bank names Elizabeth Connelly VP, trust services

BRIEF-Parkland reports $500 mln senior note offering
* Parkland Fuel - entered into underwriting agreement to sell $500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.625 pct senior notes due May 9, 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 3 Boston Private Bank & Trust Co, a unit of Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc, appointed Elizabeth Connelly vice president of trust services.
Connelly will be based in Boston and work with the sales and client advisor teams to provide trust administration, management and fiduciary review services for trust accounts, the company said.
She has previously worked at Atlantic Trust, Rackemann, Sawyer & Brewster, Deutsch Williams and Brown Brothers Harriman. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)
* Parkland Fuel - entered into underwriting agreement to sell $500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.625 pct senior notes due May 9, 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PG&E safely restores power to San Francisco, thanks customers for their patience; substation scheduled for modernization
BOSTON, April 21 Officials of two large California public retirement systems said Friday they are voting against nine of 15 Wells Fargo & Co directors up for election at the bank's annual meeting next week, citing the bank's phony-account scandal.