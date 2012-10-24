版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 24日 星期三

BRIEF-Boston Properties says Transbay Tower to cost about $1 bln

Oct 24 Boston Properties Inc : * Says transbay tower, the new San Francisco building Boston Properties and

hines plans to build will cost about $1 billion * Expects transbay tower to open in early 2016 * Says may see some "selective dispositions" in 2013 * Says termination of cbs at gm building will result in a $15 million revenue

decline in 2013

