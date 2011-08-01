UPDATE 1-Boston Properties Q2 FFO beats Street; raises view

* Q2 FFO share $1.23 vs estimate of $1.19
* Q2 Revenue up 11 pct
* Sees full-year FFO share $4.78-$4.83
- Aug 1 Boston Properties Inc (BXP.N), owner of
top-quality office buildings in key U.S. cities, posted
better-than-expected funds from operations for at least the
ninth straight quarter, helped by higher base rents, and raised
its forecast for the year.
The company, which owns buildings in Manhattan, Boston, San
Francisco and Washington, D.C., on Monday posted April-June
funds from operations (FFO) of $181.6 million, or $1.23 per
share, compared with $156.9 million, or $1.13 per share, a year
earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting FFO of $1.19 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
FFO, a measure of performance of a real estate investment
trust (REIT), removes the profit-reducing effect depreciation
has on earnings. It usually also excludes gains on propertysales.
The company, whose chairman and chief executive officer is
publisher Mortimer Zuckerman, is scheduled to hold its
quarterly conference call on Tuesday morning.
Revenue rose 11 percent to $436.5 million, exceeding the
$408.5 million analysts forecast on average. Base rents rose 14
percent.
For the third quarter, Boston Properties sees FFO in the
range of $1.23 to $1.25 per share, compared with Wall Street's
view of $1.17 per share.
It raised its forecast for the year after a deal to sell
its Carnegie Center portfolio in New Jersey for $468 million
was terminated.
It now sees full-year FFO in the range of $4.78 to $4.83
per share from a lowered range $4.45 to $4.55 per share when
the company believed the foregone rent from the Carnegie Center
sale would lower the full-year FFO by 9 cents per share.
Analysts on average were expecting $4.68 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Boston-based company's shares closed down 1.3 percent
at $105.96 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury in Bangalore and Ilaina Jonas
in New York; editing by Andre Grenon)