UPDATE 1-Boston Properties Q2 FFO beats Street; raises view

- Aug 1 Boston Properties Inc (BXP.N), owner of top-quality office buildings in key U.S. cities, posted better-than-expected funds from operations for at least the ninth straight quarter, helped by higher base rents, and raised its forecast for the year.

The company, which owns buildings in Manhattan, Boston, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., on Monday posted April-June funds from operations (FFO) of $181.6 million, or $1.23 per share, compared with $156.9 million, or $1.13 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting FFO of $1.19 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

FFO, a measure of performance of a real estate investment trust (REIT), removes the profit-reducing effect depreciation has on earnings. It usually also excludes gains on propertysales.

The company, whose chairman and chief executive officer is publisher Mortimer Zuckerman, is scheduled to hold its quarterly conference call on Tuesday morning.

Revenue rose 11 percent to $436.5 million, exceeding the $408.5 million analysts forecast on average. Base rents rose 14 percent.

For the third quarter, Boston Properties sees FFO in the range of $1.23 to $1.25 per share, compared with Wall Street's view of $1.17 per share.

It raised its forecast for the year after a deal to sell its Carnegie Center portfolio in New Jersey for $468 million was terminated.

It now sees full-year FFO in the range of $4.78 to $4.83 per share from a lowered range $4.45 to $4.55 per share when the company believed the foregone rent from the Carnegie Center sale would lower the full-year FFO by 9 cents per share.

Analysts on average were expecting $4.68 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Boston-based company's shares closed down 1.3 percent at $105.96 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury in Bangalore and Ilaina Jonas in New York; editing by Andre Grenon)