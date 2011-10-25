UPDATE 2-Boston Properties FFO beats Street view

* Q3 FFO shr $1.28 vs Wall Street view $1.24
* Q3 revenue up 17 pct
* Company sets 2012 FFO shr view below Wall Street view
Oct 25 Boston Properties Inc (BXP.N), a real
estate investment trust that owns high-end office buildings,
posted better-than-expected earnings, helped by higher rental
revenue.
The real estate investment trust said on Tuesday that funds
from operations (FFO) rose to $190.3 million, or $1.28 per
share, compared with $150.8 million, or $1.08 per share, a year
ago.
That beat analysts' average expectation of FFO of $1.24 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The company had
forecast FFO in the range of $1.23 to $1.25 per share.
FFO, a measure of performance of a real estate investment
trust (REIT), removes the profit-reducing effect depreciation
has on earnings. It usually also excludes gains on property
sales.
Boston Properties owns buildings in Washington D.C., New
York, Boston, and San Francisco. Its largest tenant is the U.S.
government, which comprises 5 percent of its tenants by square
foot. Citibank is its second biggest tenant at 2.7 percent.
By revenue, the legal services industry comprises its
largest tenant sector at 26 percent.
The company, whose chairman and chief executive officer is
publisher Mortimer Zuckerman, said revenue rose 17 percent to
$452.4 million.
Occupancy at its properties fell to 91.3 percent at the end
of September, from 93.2 at the end of 2010.
Boston Properties also said that it had closed on the $401
million sale of New York's Two Grand Central Tower. According
to a source familiar with the deal, Rockwood Capital LLC is the
buyer. The price includes the assumption of a $176.6 million
mortgage.
Boston Properties bought the building in 2008 as part of a
joint venture. For Boston Properties' 60 percent stake, it will
receive $125.9 million.
The sale means the rent will no longer be included in its
revenue.
For the fourth quarter, Boston Properties expects FFO in
the range of $1.18 to $1.20 per share, below Wall Street's view
of $1.24 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For 2012, the company expects FFO in the range of $4.58 per
share to $4.78 percent, while analysts, on average, had
forecast $5.14 per share.
The forecast is the result of the redevelopment of Patriots
Park in Reston, Virginia, which will shave 14 cents per share
off 2012 results, the company said, and a reduction in non-cash
fair value lease revenue associated with investments in
unconsolidated joint ventures that will clip another 11 cents
per share from FFO.
Shares of Boston Properties closed down 2 percent at $92.99
on Tuesday.
