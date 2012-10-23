UPDATE 1-Boston Properties, Hines to build tallest U.S. West Coast tower

* 61-story office tower to be built in central San Francisco
* To be built adjacent to Transbay Transit Center
* Third-quarter FFO $1.16/shr vs $1.28/shr year ago
* Sees fourth-quarter FFO $1.22-$1.24/share vs est $1.25/shr
Oct 23 Boston Properties Inc and
privately held Hines Development said on Tuesday they have
formed a joint venture to build a 1,070-foot-tall San Francisco
office building that will be the tallest skyscraper on the U.S.
West Coast.
The 1.4 million square-foot Transbay Tower will be built
adjacent to the Transbay Transit Center, a $4 billion
transportation hub now under construction that will connect 11
area transit systems as well as long-distance transport.
The developers said they expect to buy the land for the
61-story building from the Transbay Joint Powers Authority for
$190 million by the end of the first quarter of 2013. Hines and
Boston Properties will each have a 50 percent interest in the
venture.
The companies did not disclose the total cost of the
project, and company representatives did not immediately return
phone calls.
Separately, Boston Properties, which had 152 properties as
of Sept. 30, reported funds from operations (FFO) of $176.1
million, or $1.16 per share, for the third quarter, compared
with $190.3 million, or $1.28 per share, a year earlier.
FFO removes the profit-reducing effect that depreciation, a
noncash item, has on earnings.
The company, whose chief executive is publisher Mortimer
Zuckerman, forecast FFO of between $1.22 and $1.24 per share for
the fourth quarter.
Analysts were expecting fourth-quarter FFO of $1.25 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of Boston Properties closed at $107.69 on the New
York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.