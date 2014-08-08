CORRECTED-MOVES-Boston Private Bank promotes Donahue to commercial loan officer

BRIEF-Nucor Q1 earnings per share $1.11
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
(Corrects second paragraph to "... was previously" from "... is currently")
Aug 8 Boston Private Bank and Trust Co , a wealth management and private banking company, promoted David Donahue to commercial loan officer.
Donahue, to be based in the company's headquarters in Boston, was previously senior credit analyst.
The company said Donahue will oversee financing for privately held middle-market companies.
Donahue was a credit analyst at Randolph Savings Bank and Middlesex Savings Bank.
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* BioPharmX completes last subject visit in its phase 2B trial of BPX-01, expects to report topline results first half of May 2017
* Plumas bancorp says declared a regular semi-annual cash dividend on plumas bancorp common stock of $0.14 per share