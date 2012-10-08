Boston Scientific to pay $90 mln to buy private Rhythmia Medical

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 20
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 8 Boston Scientific Corp said it has agreed to pay $90 million to buy privately held Rhythmia Medical Inc to gain access to its three dimensional navigation system to assist doctors in performing complex heart procedures on patients with dangerously irregular heart rhythms.
The Rhythmia Medical next generation mapping and navigation system, which is awaiting U.S. approval, would be used in catheter ablations and other electrophysiology procedures on patients suffering from atrial fibrillation and other heart rhythm disorders, Boston Scientific said.
"Electrophysiology is a $2.5 billion market and growing at a double-digit pace, representing a key growth opportunity for us," Boston Scientific Chief Executive Hank Kucheman said in a statement.
In addition to the $90 million payment upon expected closing of the deal later this week, Rhythmia would be entitled to up to an additional $175 million in potential milestone payments through 2017, Boston Scientific said.
The company expects the net impact of the transaction on its adjusted earnings per share to be immaterial for 2013 and 2014 and to be break-even or add to earnings after that.
The Rhythmia deal announced on Monday marks the second acquisition for Boston Scientific in less than three weeks. Last month the company acquired privately-held BridgePoint Medical Inc, which makes a catheter-based systems to treat blocked arteries.
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft will turn its focus to another target.
LONDON, Feb 17 John Fallon needs to show he has a plan to navigate Pearson through the sinking sands of its main markets when the world's biggest education company reports full-year results.